Epic Games Store has Aerial_Knight's Never Yield to claim for free this week

The Epic Games Store's freebie promotion is back week with another new game. PC gamers can now claim a copy of Aerial_Knight's Never Yield for the next seven days, and it replaces the Super Meat Boy Forever giveaway from last week.

Developed by Aerial_Knight, the title is a 3D side-scroller that keeps the player always in motion, and plenty of obstacles are thrown in to avoid along the way. Depending on the type of barrier or danger coming at the player, they must use Run, Jump, Slide or Dash abilities to avoid them in time. For those looking for a challenge, in the Insane difficulty level, the game's slow motion effect and warning before an obstacle appears are disabled.

Both Story and Endless modes are available for this auto-runner, and here's how the studio describes former mode and the length of the experience:

Take the role of Wally. A mysterious character that has recovered what was taken from him. Hopefully, you're fast enough to outrun your enemies. Expose the truth and try to uncover the mystery of what happened to them. With an average runtime of an action movie (about an hour and a half on Normal), a first run of this action-packed adventure can be enjoyed in an afternoon. Afterwards you can improve your score.

In a surprise announcement, right as this entry goes free, Aerial_Knight has revealed a sequel titled We Never Yield. Coming with cooperative play this time, the new auto-runner slated to land sometime in 2024.

Aerial_Knight's Never Yield is now free to claim on the Epic Games Store until 11 am Eastern time on Thursday, March 9. When not on sale, the title costs $11.99 to purchase on PC. Coming in as the next freebie on the same date is a copy of Astro Duel 2, a sci-fi combat game featuring versus and co-op action.