The Epic Games Store has unveiled the first free game of 2024 from its ongoing daily giveaways. Replacing yesterday's Ghostrunner giveaway is a copy of Escape Academy. Released in 2022, the game offers multiple escape room experiences for both solo and co-op play. This is another first-time giveaway, meaning that the title has never been part of a freebie promotion before.

Escape Academy drops in from Coin Crew Games. The game has you going to a special school that trains Escapists, and as part of this training, you get to solve hand-crafted escape rooms with a multitude of puzzles, all designed by real-life experts in the field. If the going gets tough solo, the game offers two-player online co-op as well as local split-screen play.

Here are some of the scenarios you'll be presented with as part of Escape Academy's rooms:

Attend a Tea 'N Tea Party - Can you defuse the bomb before your tranquil cup of tea gets cold? Your grade (and physical well being) depend on it!

Hack the Professor - Solve a quantifiably feverish series of challenges to prove to the Academy’s super A.I. that you’ve got the skills to become an Escapist.

Go for the Gold - Represent your class in everyone’s favorite sporting event, The Rival Room. Go toe-to-toe against your nemesis in a puzzle-race to prove who’s top of the class.

Do Not Drown! - Being at the bottom of a puzzle-tower that’s rapidly filling with water is NOT ideal. Scramble to the top for that sweet, sweet oxygen.

Spray Paint the Monument - Art class is no Easy-A at the Academy. Leave your mark on the historic Monument of Escape but uh… hurry up! The Headmaster didn’t exactly approve the lesson plan.

The puzzle game also has two paid DLC expansions, Escape from Anti-Escape Island and Escape from the Past, which continue the storyline and adds even more escape rooms.

Escape Academy is free to claim on the Epic Games Store until 8 a.m. PT tomorrow, January 2. The game usually costs $19.99 to purchase when it's not on sale. There are three more giveaways remaining in the store's holiday giveaway schedule.