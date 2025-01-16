Escape room experience Escape Academy is free to claim on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store is back with another freebie as part of its long-running weekly giveaway offer. The latest offer is replacing last week's Turmoil giveaway with Escape Academy, an escape room experience with solo and multiplayer options. If you've been following giveaways from the store for a while, you might already have the title in your library from a previous offer.

Developed by Coin Crew Games, Escape Academy has you joining a unique school that specializes in training escapists. To complete your training, the school and its teachers put you through handcrafted escape rooms with a multitude of puzzles. They have been designed by real-life experts in the field as well.

Moreover, two-player cooperative play is a feature here, letting players tackle the multitude of rooms together with a friend. In a post-launch update, the game also received a head-to-head puzzle-solving competitive arena mode. Both online and local split-screen play is supported.

Some of the available puzzle rooms are these:

Attend a Tea 'N Tea Party - Can you defuse the bomb before your tranquil cup of tea gets cold? Your grade (and physical well being) depend on it!

Hack the Professor - Solve a quantifiably feverish series of challenges to prove to the Academy’s super A.I. that you’ve got the skills to become an Escapist.

Go for the Gold - Represent your class in everyone’s favorite sporting event, The Rival Room. Go toe-to-toe against your nemesis in a puzzle-race to prove who’s top of the class.

Do Not Drown! - Being at the bottom of a puzzle-tower that’s rapidly filling with water is NOT ideal. Scramble to the top for that sweet, sweet oxygen.

Spray Paint the Monument - Art class is no Easy-A at the Academy. Leave your mark on the historic Monument of Escape but uh… hurry up! The Headmaster didn’t exactly approve the lesson plan.

The Escape Academy giveaway on the Epic Games Store is now live, with it slated to end on Thursday, January 23, at 8 am PT. When not on sale, the game usually costs $19.99 to purchase.