CPU-Z 2.02 adds support for AMD Ryzen 7000 Series alongside some unannounced models

CPU-Z, a popular utility for getting all the details about your computer, has received an update to version 2.02. You can consider it a “big release,” as it adds support for AMD's newest Ryzen 7000 Series processors, new chipsets, and the refreshed graphics cards AMD announced in May 2022. More importantly, CPU-Z 2.02 sheds some light on a couple of yet-to-be-revealed Ryzen 7000 CPUs.
Here is the official changelog for CPU-Z 2.02:
- AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, Ryzen 5 7600X.
- AMD X670E/B650 chipsets.
- AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT (Navi 21 KXTX), RX 6750 XT (Navi 22 KXT), RX 6650 XT (Navi 23 KXT) and RX 6400 (Navi 24 XL).
- Preliminary support of AMD EXPO memory overclocking profiles.
- Intel Z790 platform.
- Intel Xeon Platinum, Gold and Silver "Ice Lake-SP" (10nm, FCLGA4189).
@momomo_us uncovered in the CPU-Z files several unannounced processors from the Ryzen 7000 line-up. According to the finding, AMD is preparing non-X variants of the Ryzen 9 7950X and Ryzen 9 7900X.
Besides displaying information about the hardware inside your computer, CPU-Z has a built-in benchmark for measuring single and multi-thread CPU performance. According to AMD, Ryzen 7000 processors deliver up to 1% instruction-per-clock uplift compared to the Zen3-based models. Perhaps, the updated version of the CPU-Z can show more impressive results.
You can download CPU-Z 2.02 from the official CPUID website.
