CPU-Z 2.02 adds support for AMD Ryzen 7000 Series alongside some unannounced models

CPU-Z, a popular utility for getting all the details about your computer, has received an update to version 2.02. You can consider it a “big release,” as it adds support for AMD's newest Ryzen 7000 Series processors, new chipsets, and the refreshed graphics cards AMD announced in May 2022. More importantly, CPU-Z 2.02 sheds some light on a couple of yet-to-be-revealed Ryzen 7000 CPUs.

Here is the official changelog for CPU-Z 2.02:

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, Ryzen 5 7600X.

AMD X670E/B650 chipsets.

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT (Navi 21 KXTX), RX 6750 XT (Navi 22 KXT), RX 6650 XT (Navi 23 KXT) and RX 6400 (Navi 24 XL).

Preliminary support of AMD EXPO memory overclocking profiles.

Intel Z790 platform.

Intel Xeon Platinum, Gold and Silver "Ice Lake-SP" (10nm, FCLGA4189).

@momomo_us uncovered in the CPU-Z files several unannounced processors from the Ryzen 7000 line-up. According to the finding, AMD is preparing non-X variants of the Ryzen 9 7950X and Ryzen 9 7900X.

Besides displaying information about the hardware inside your computer, CPU-Z has a built-in benchmark for measuring single and multi-thread CPU performance. According to AMD, Ryzen 7000 processors deliver up to 1% instruction-per-clock uplift compared to the Zen3-based models. Perhaps, the updated version of the CPU-Z can show more impressive results.

You can download CPU-Z 2.02 from the official CPUID website.