Forza Motorsport Update 12 brings Spectate Mode, Challenge Hub, and more

Forza Motorsport Update 12 is now available for download on PC and Xbox Series X|S. The latest free feature update delivers new cars, the long-awaited Spectate Mode, Challenge Hub, and more.

Private multiplayer events in Forza Motorsport now feature Spectate Mode, which allows for easier event monitoring and broadcasting. With Update 12, Spectate Mode features a dynamic driver list, lap counter, ticker, track map, driver data, new camera options, customizable HUD, reduced switch lag, the ability to save replays, and more.

New cars include the 2023 McLaren Artura, the 2022 Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder, and the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Jordan Luka 3 Motorsport Edition, which was developed in partnership with shoemaker Jordan.

Another addition to the game is Challenge Hub, which allows players to choose how they earn reward cars, either via the Featured Tour in Career as before or by completing races in Featured Multiplayer. The update also further improves Forza Race Regulations by implementing additional data for AI machine learning training. Developers say FRR now features three times more in-game information for determining penalty system accuracy.

Free Play and Private multiplayer events now support more weather types. Overall, there are 16 new weather conditions with different clouds, fog, precipitation, and more.

Here is the list of other fixes and improvements:

Fixed an issue with visible artifacts in car tire smoke when using Performance RT render mode on Xbox Series X consoles.

Addressed a bug that causes car focus in Photo Mode to not work correctly when NVIDIA DLSS is enabled on PC.

We’ve made memory and system improvements for PCs that support GPU upload heaps.

Rivals events now set the default Fuel & Tire setup to minimum fuel load to lower vehicle weight (for all cars) and automatically equip Soft tires for maximum grip if player car is currently equipped with "Race" tires. As before, fuel use and tire wear are not simulated in Rivals.

2019 Porsche #70 Porsche Motorsport 935 has been removed from the Forza GT3 Series and added to the Modern Factory Racecar Series.

Improved Screen Narration while selecting options for tires, fuel, and repairs during pit stops.

Fixed an issue where the game crashes when a photo or replay is selected to be viewed.

You can learn more about the latest Forza Motorsport update, including featured events, mid-engine focused tournaments, new spotlight cars, VIP discounts, and more, in a post on the official website and the official release notes.