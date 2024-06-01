The official support pages of the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE go live, launch imminent

The details about the alleged Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, which is touted to be an affordable smartwatch from the Korean company, have surfaced on the internet multiple times. The Galaxy Watch FE has been spotted on the FCC listings along with the Galaxy Watch7 series, and it is leaked to be a confirmed product launching this year.

While the leaks were merely speculating things, the recent spotting of the official support pages for the Galaxy Watch FE confirms the presence of the affordable smartwatch. The official support pages of the new Galaxy Watch have gone online in the UK, Latin America, and Europe.

The product carries the model number SM-R861, which is the same model number spotted for the Galaxy Watch FE on the FCC listing. However, the official support page isn't showing up on the Samsung US website. Also, the support page doesn't reveal anything aside from mentioning the model number itself.

Fans have been speculating about the name of the affordable smartwatch offering from Samsung. Some claim that it could come with the Galaxy Watch "FE" moniker, the "Fan Edition" range under which Samsung launches toned-down versions of its premium products, while others speculate that the smartwatch could be a relaunch of the Galaxy Watch4, and could be called the Galaxy Watch4 (2024).

The former seems to be a done deal, as the Galaxy Watch FE moniker was confirmed in the UAE's TDRA certification. The latter speculation is buzzing because the Galaxy Watch4 came with model number SM-R860, and the allegedly affordable smartwatch has model number SM-R861, meaning that Samsung considers it a part of the Galaxy Watch4 family. But naming a new product after a three-year-old product, even though it was one of the successful ones, doesn't seem logical.

Further details are under wraps about the Galaxy Watch FE or the Galaxy Watch4 (2024). The watch is expected to debut at the upcoming second Unpacked event in July in Paris, ahead of the Olympics. Samsung is also expected to launch a handful of other devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold6, the Galaxy Z Flip6, the Galaxy Watch7 series, along the Galaxy Watch Ultra (aka the Galaxy Watch X). There are rumors of the Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro as well.