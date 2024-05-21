Samsung tipped to launch Galaxy Watch7 Ultra this year, Galaxy Watch FE still a thing

At the beginning of this month, it was reported that Samsung could ditch the Galaxy Watch7 Pro and instead launch the Galaxy Watch7 Ultra. There were also rumors of an affordable Galaxy Watch FE, which was recently spotted picking up the FCC certification, hinting that it is still a thing.

Now, according to notable leaker Evan Blass on X (formerly Twitter), Samsung is working on a bunch of products that are set to launch soon (most of them this year). The most notable inclusions were the Galaxy Watch7 Ultra and the Galaxy Watch FE.

Here is the complete list of probably products Samsung is working on:

Galaxy Book4 Edge

Galaxy Book4 Edge Pro

Galaxy Buds3

Galaxy Buds3 Pro

Galaxy Ring

Galaxy Watch FE

Galaxy Watch7

Galaxy Watch7 Ultra

Q6/B6

Now, here, the Q6 and B6 are the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6, respectively, which are slated to launch at the upcoming Unpacked event set for July/August in Paris. The Galaxy Z Flip6 is expected to minimize one of the major flaws, the crease in the folding screen, whereas the Galaxy Z Fold6 is expected to get a wider outer display.

According to the FCC listing, the Galaxy Watch FE carries the model number SM-R861. Interestingly, the Galaxy Watch4 has the model number SM-R860, suggesting that the upcoming smartwatch could be an upgrade of one of Samsung's most popular smartwatches. There were rumors that the alleged Galaxy Watch FE could launch as the Galaxy Watch4 (2024), which is well aligned with the leaks.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch7 Ultra could be a moniker for the most premium smartwatch in the upcoming Galaxy Watch7 series. The previous year, Samsung used the Classic and Pro monikers for its premium smartwatch offerings. This time, Samsung may switch to "Ultra",﻿ which is similar to Apple's Watch Ultra.

Samsung is rumored to use AI to bring the AFib (Atrial Fibrillation) monitoring feature to its smartwatches, and it could arrive with the Galaxy Watch7 series, especially the "Ultra" smartwatch, as it will be most premium in the entire lineup.