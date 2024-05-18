Samsung Galaxy Watch FE appears on FCC listing along with the Galaxy Watch 7 series

Samsung will hold its second Unpacked event in July in Paris, ahead of the Olympics. The Korean technology giant is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6, with rumors of a Galaxy Z Fold6 Ultra as well. Along with the foldable, Samsung is also expected to unveil the Galaxy Watch7 series.

During their earnings announcement, Samsung hinted that they would be launching more premium Galaxy Watches in the future, with a report suggesting that Samsung may switch to a square design for one of its Galaxy Watch7 models.

Then a software test build for a Galaxy Watch with build number "L705FXXU0AXD8" suggested that Samsung might ditch the Galaxy Watch7 Pro and instead introduce a Galaxy Watch7 Ultra. There were also rumors of an affordable Galaxy Watch FE to be introduced alongside the other Galaxy Watch7 models.

It seems like we may see the Galaxy Watch FE this summer because the entire Galaxy Watch7 series has paid a visit to the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) listing (via Droid Life). What's interesting is that there is a fifth model number that has surfaced in a FCC listing, suggesting that it could be the potential Galaxy Watch FE.

Model numbers SM-L300 and SM-L310, presumably the 40mm and 44mm Bluetooth-only versions of the Galaxy Watch7, respectively, have appeared on FCC. Moreover, SM-L305 and SM-L315 are likely the Galaxy Watch7's LTE variants, because the listing mentions cellular connectivity in the FCC documents for both models.

The listing also reports an unreported model number, "SM-R861," which the filing labels as a watch, confirming that it isn't the alleged Galaxy Ring. The FCC listing also highlights that the product has only Bluetooth connectivity, which further strengthens the possibility of this model number being the Galaxy Watch FE.

Previous rumors suggest that the Galaxy Watch FE could be powered by the Exynos W920 chipset found on the Galaxy Watch4.