Microsoft Office 2021 for Windows 11, Windows 10, Mac selling for just $100

We generally post deals on hardware products when we are covering the daily best deals out there. Today, however, things are very differnt as we stumbled across a really nice Microsoft Office deal. Although one can also consider purchasing Office Professional from the Neowin deals site also, Microsoft Office Home & Student edition (2021) for Widnows 11, Windows 10, and Mac, is selling at the moment for $100 for limited time only (buying link at end of article).

Microsoft Office 2021 Home & Student

Here are the key features of the software:

Office Home & Student 2021

  • Microsoft Corporation
  • One-time purchase for 1 PC or Mac
  • Classic 2021 versions of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint
  • Microsoft support included for first 60 days at no extra cost
  • Compatible with Windows 11, Windows 10, or macOS*
  • For non-commercial use
  • Works with Microsoft Teams

