Microsoft Office 2021 for Windows 11, Windows 10, Mac selling for just $100

We generally post deals on hardware products when we are covering the daily best deals out there. Today, however, things are very differnt as we stumbled across a really nice Microsoft Office deal. Although one can also consider purchasing Office Professional from the Neowin deals site also, Microsoft Office Home & Student edition (2021) for Widnows 11, Windows 10, and Mac, is selling at the moment for $100 for limited time only (buying link at end of article).

Here are the key features of the software:

Office Home & Student 2021 Microsoft Corporation

One-time purchase for 1 PC or Mac

Classic 2021 versions of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Microsoft support included for first 60 days at no extra cost

Compatible with Windows 11, Windows 10, or macOS*

For non-commercial use

Works with Microsoft Teams

You can grab the deal from Newegg from the link below:

Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 | One time purchase, 1 device | Windows 10/11 PC/Mac Download: $119.99 + $20 off w/ promo code SSCQA532, limited offer (Newegg US) (MSRP: $149.99) (Save: 33%)

