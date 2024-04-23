Fallout games saw almost five million players in a single day, Fallout 76 at one million

The Fallout franchise's upwards trend in charts is showing no signs of stopping. Bethesda today announced that within a day, the entirety of the Fallout games saw almost one million players log in and explore the waste land. The one and only online multiplayer game from the mainline RPG series broke a record too. Fallout 76 has reached a million active players in a single day.

The announcements arrived via social media posts on the official Fallout account, with them saying "Thank you to the over one million of you who adventured with us in #Fallout76 in a single day … and almost five million across all Fallout games in a single day!"

Thank you to the over one million of you who adventured with us in #Fallout76 in a single day... pic.twitter.com/rbariEI4q8 — Fallout (@Fallout) April 23, 2024

Steam is the only platform that shows live player numbers for these titles. SteamDB's latest data shows Fallout 76 broke its concurrent all-time player peaks just two days ago to hit almost 75,000 players on Steam alone. Don't forget that the title is also available on Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as Microsoft's Xbox and PC Game Pass subscription programs.

Meanwhile, Fallout 4's Steam concurrent player numbers hit a peak of almost 165,000 earlier this week. The RPG is almost ready to receive its long-promised next-gen update too, bringing performance improvements, free content, and bug fixes to players across all platforms.

At the same time, the Obsidian-developed Fallout New Vegas almost reached its launch-day peak concurrent numbers this week, The fan-favorite RPG hit 43,000 players on Steam a few days ago. As millions logged in to these titles, even the popular modding platform Nexus was recently having trouble with the surge of players attempting to access its trove of custom modifications.

The massive resurgence of players for these classic titles, considering the last single-player Fallout entry released nine years ago, is primarily thanks to the brand-new live-action adaptation from Amazon Prime Video. The well-received TV series has proven to be a massive hit, becoming one of the top three most-watched shows ever on the network. A second season has already been confirmed too.