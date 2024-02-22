Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and Catan join Xbox Free Play Days

Microsoft has just kicked off another Xbox Free Play Days event, offering Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members fresh games to try for no extra cost. The latest promotion brings three games to play over the weekend. They are Ghost Recon Breakpoint, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Catan.

From the trio, Texas Chain Saw Massacre is actually available to all Xbox players regardless of their Game Pass membership status. Based on the 1974 film, the recently-released game is a multiplayer asymmetrical survival horror entry. Players either take the roles of the family of cannibals or the victims, making for a cat and mouse experience.

Next, coming from Ubisoft's coffers, Ghost Recon Breakpoint is a cooperative tactical shooter experience. Here, you and three other friends can drop into Auroa, a remote archipelago taken over by a hostile group with high-tech weaponry. Missions in this open-world adventure can be approached in loud or stealth fashions depending on the preferred playstyle.

Lastly, Catan is the official digital version of the popular board game with the same name. The title has you acquiring resources and building settlements across a board to take down either AI opponents or friends, both locally and online.

Discounts are also currently live for most of this weekend's Free Play Days games, making it cheaper to continue any playthroughs following their temporary promotions. Here are links to the games available, plus what platforms they are available on:

The Free Play Days of this weekend will end on Sunday, February 25 at 11:59pm PDT. Except for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, keep in mind that only Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members have access to the remaining two games being offered.