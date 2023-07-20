GitHub's Copilot Chat goes live in public beta

GitHub Copilot is a popular AI-powered coding assistant that helps developers write code faster and more accurately. Today, the Microsoft-owned GitHub is taking Copilot to the next level with the introduction of Copilot Chat. The limited public beta of GitHub's Copilot Chat goes live.

This chatbot tool is now accessible to enterprise companies and organizations through a limited public beta. GitHub plans to extend all business users' access to the Copilot Chat beta.

Copilot Chat is a new feature that allows developers to interact with Copilot more conversationally. This means that you can now ask Copilot questions about your code, get explanations for specific parts of your code, and even have Copilot fix errors in your code.

To get started with Copilot Chat, you'll need to have a GitHub Copilot subscription. You can sign up for a subscription on the GitHub website. Once you have a subscription, you can join the chat waiting list. If you are selected, you will be able to install the GitHub Copilot Chat extension in VS and VS Code.

After you've installed the extension, you'll be able to open a chat window in the IDE. Then, you can start typing questions or commands to Copilot. For example, you could ask Copilot to explain a specific line of code, or you could ask Copilot to fix an error in your code.

Copilot Chat is still in its early stages, but it can potentially revolutionize how developers code.

In March, GitHub announced Copilot X with OpenAI's GPT-4. It is an extension of Copilot and already uses AI to help developers generate lines of code for their projects. Thanks to GitHub Copilot Voice support, the tool will even support voice chat.

In addition, Microsoft announced 365 Copilot will be available for commercial customers for $30 per user per month for Microsoft 365 E3, E5, Business Standard, and Business Premium customers when broadly available.