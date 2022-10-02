Amazon UK is offering a 128 GB Pixel 6 and Chromecast with Google TV for £499, don't miss it

In addition to the huge range of Amazon products that are currently on sale on Amazon UK and Amazon US, those on the lookout for Google’s Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro can snatch a decent deal on Amazon UK right now (buying links below).

For £499, you can pick up the 128 GB Pixel 6 bundled with a Chromecast with Google TV. On the Google Store, the phone alone costs £599, though, some other retailers are selling it for £475 according to MoneySavingExpert, but when you throw in the Chromecast, the Amazon listing is a good deal.

Regarding the Chromecast with Google TV model, the Amazon listing doesn’t specify whether this is the 4K or HD model, however, the original bundle list price comes out to £658.99 which suggests that it’s the 4K model (normally £59.99 + £599 for the phone). By taking advantage of this deal, you’ll save £159.99 (24% off).

If you have a bit more cash to splash, then the Pixel 6 Pro bundled with Chromecast with Google TV can be acquired for £749. With this deal too, you’ll be saving £159.99 (17% off). You can find the offers below:

