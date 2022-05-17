GPU deals: AMD 12GB RX 6700 XT, 8GB RX 6600 XT are selling at really alluring prices

Compared to their Green team counterparts, AMD's Radeon graphics cards have generally been cheaper over the course of the last three months. In fact, the latest retail data for the month of May shows that Nvidia's GPU prices gap with MSRP has been much bigger.

We have been covering these deals for a while and today we have another compilation of AMD cards that are now selling at extremely attractive prices.

First up, we have the Radeon RX 6700 XT which trades blows with the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti, often beating it too, in terms of rasterization performance. The 6700 XT is a 12GB GPU and is ideal for 1440p AAA gaming but due to the 12GB memory buffer, it can also do 4K gaming provided you don't crank the settings up (except textures) to the highest. However, neither the RTX 3060 Ti or 3070 have 12GB VRAM as they top out at 8. And the GeForce GPUs are much more expensive than the 6700 XT with the RTX 3060 Ti selling for $599 or more, and the RTX 3070 being priced even higher.

Get the 12GB Radeon RX 6700 XT at the links below:

If you wanted something even more powerful, there have been some great Radeon 6900 XT deals that we covered recently and several of them are still live. In fact, some are even selling under the MSRPs.

But, if you are after a 1080p gaming card, the Radeon RX 6600 is one of the best cards in terms of value-for-money. You can head over to this previous article where some great deals are still live. And while the RX 6600 has been selling for near-MSRP prices for the last week or so, its bigger sibling the 6600 XT has generally been a bit more expensive relatively.

However, the Radeon RX 6600 XT is also starting to become available for much more enticing prices now. The GPU is about 15% faster than the RX 6600 and it's also a better performer than the RTX 3060 in rasterization.

Get the Radeon RX 6600 XT at the links below:

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.