Windows 365 Boot and Windows 365 Switch enter general availablity on September 26

In case you have been away for the past 24 hours, Microsoft announced a ton of Windows 11 updates that will go live on September 26. As it turns out, two services that have been available as public previews that will make it easier to use Cloud PCs via Windows 365 will also enter general availability on that same date.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated that it will officially offer Windows 365 Boot on September 26 for business and enterprise users. This new feature will allow workers to go to their PC, and head directly to their Cloud PC desktop. Microsoft says:

This is especially a great solution for shared devices, where signing in with a unique user identity takes employees such as shift or part-time workers to their own personalized and secure Cloud PC. New with Windows 365 Boot general availability is support for Bluetooth, multiple Cloud PCs, Windows 365 Frontline Cloud PCs, max timeout preferences, and security baseline profiles.

The GA release of Windows 365 Boot will come with some new features as well. They will include support for multiple Cloud PCs, along with Windows 365 Frontline Cloud PCs. It will also support Bluetooth wireless devices. The new version will also include new settings such as a way to change timeout preferences, along with new security baseline profiles.

The other Cloud PC feature that will be officially available on September 26 is Windows 365 Switch. Microsoft launched the public preview of this service in August. This feature allows users to switch between a local Windows 11 PC and a Cloud PC version by just clicking on an icon in the Windows 11 taskbar.

This solution is good for workers who own a PC at home but need to log in remotely to access their Cloud PC desktop for work.