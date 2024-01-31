Hideo Kojima is returning to the action-espionage genre for a new PlayStation game

Mentioning the action-espionage genre and Hideo Kojima should make any Metal Gear Solid fan excited. That's exactly what Sony managed to pull off during its PlayStation State of Play showcase today. Right at the end of the show as a final teaser, it was revealed that Sony and Kojima Productions will be working on an action-espionage game and movie based on a brand-new IP.

Currently dubbed Physint, the project seems to still be in the planning stage, as Hideo Kojima stated during the showcase that production will only begin after his work with Death Stranding 2: On The Beach is finished, which is slated to launch in 2025.

PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst introduced Hideo Kojima to the showcase and said this project will be made in partnership with Sony and Kojima Productions. "Hideo's going to take us on an exciting new adventure, one that I've been encouraging him to reinvent for years," says Hulst.

"We have extensive experience with Sony, having grown the espionage genre together for almost 30 years," adds Kojima. "Also, Sony not only does games, but also music and movies. It will definitely be a strong collaboration. Two years from now, I will celebrate the 40th anniversary of my game production career. I am confident that this title will be the culmination of my work."

The project will involve both a movie and a game, with Kojima going on to say "of course, it’s an interactive game, but it is also a movie at the same time, in terms of look, story, theme, cast, acting, fashion, and sound. With this title, we hope to transcend the barriers between film and video games."

As previously said, The mystery game will be a "next-generation action espionage" experience, but based on a brand-new IP, leaving behind Metal Gear, which is still under Konami's ownership. Hideo Kojima is also working with Microsoft for an Xbox exclusive experience too. Titled OD, it is slated to be a horror game using cloud technologies.