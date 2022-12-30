The year 2022 is over. With all eyes on 2023 and what the new year will bring, it is time to recap the most interesting and popular stories published on Neowin in 2022. After skipping this series in 2021, we are back with a yearly recap to show you the most viewed articles, such as news, guides, and editorials.

Windows 11's "Moment 1" update rollout article kicks off the list. On October 18, Microsoft started rolling out the additional feature update for the Windows 11 2022 Update. It packs several neat features, such as tabbed File Explorer with improved favorites, Suggested Actions, a better sharing experience, and a more modern taskbar overflow. However, it is safe to say that for most Windows 11 users, the number one change in the "Moment 1" update is the ability to open Task Manager with a right-click on the taskbar.

The "Moment 1" update is the first feature drop for Windows 11, with more to come in 2023. According to the recently published report, Microsoft is planning three more "Moment" updates. The first should arrive in February or March, the second in June, and the third in October.

In May, news broke out revealing the Chinese government's plans to ditch Windows in favor of Linux. Moreover, Beijing plans to replace about 50 million computers in central government agencies alone. The country plans to opt for PCs made and maintained by local manufacturers, such as Lenovo, Kingsoft Corp, and Inspur Electronic Information Co. Transitions like this are not happening overnight—China reportedly wants to complete the process in two years.

The summer of 2022 marked the end of the legacy OneDrive app on Windows 11. In July, a leak revealed the upcoming OneDrive redesign for those using Microsoft's latest operating system. The new app features a more modern design that looks on par with the rest of Windows 11. There is nothing new feature-wise, but it is still great to see Microsoft giving a fresh coat of paint for its cloud storage client on Windows 11.

Microsoft started rolling out the redesigned OneDrive app for Windows 11 to all customers in December.

In April, we published a review of the world's first QD-OLED ultrawide monitor from Dell Alienware. It received high praise for its image quality and a relatively affordable price tag for those wanting a massive ultrawide OLED panel capable of delivering fantastic features for creative work and gaming.

2022 started with another bug spoiling holidays for IT Admins. Not the end of the world by any means, but severe enough to ruin the holiday spirit. The funniest part is that the problem was date-related: it caused Microsoft Exchange servers to stop processing mail because servers were not properly prepared to handle January 1, 2022, in int32.

Fortunately, it did not take too long for Microsoft to deploy an emergency fix and restore peace and order. On January 2, 2022, the company published a blog post detailing how to mitigate the Y2K22 bug.

Most Windows browsers nowadays use Chromium to ensure the best compatibility and features. Despite using lots of shared code, modern browsers are not equal. Besides offering unique features and interesting capabilities, the most popular options differ in energy efficiency. In August 2022, we conducted a small test to spot the most energy-friendly browser. Chrome, Edge, Firefox, or Vivaldi? The result might surprise you.

Developers continue improving their browsers with new tools, more efficient code, and other refinements. Chrome, for example, recently introduced memory and battery-saving utilities, so expect an update to the test in 2023.

In case you missed it, in May 2022, we published a lengthy review of the Windows 11 2022 Update. It can help you get around the OS more easily and learn what new capabilities it offers. There are improvements for the Start menu and taskbar (so needed), tons of UI changes, updates to the Settings app, a redesigned Task Manager (big one), a couple of major accessibility features, and, of course, several annoyances. New to Windows 11? Then the Windows 11 2022 Update review is a must-read.

What makes Windows great is the apps you can run on it. If you wonder how to boost your productivity or address some of the system's shortcomings, check out our "Top 11 apps every Windows 11 user should have." It lists ten free apps and one premium to improve the Start menu, easily adjust the monitor brightness, take better screenshots, work with files in a better file manager, switch between dark and light themes on schedule, and many more.

Of course, there are hundreds of other useful Windows apps, and you might find a bunch in the comment section or recommend your picks.

Our second most popular story covers a puzzling incident with Google's Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA). According to one software engineer—who was later put on administrative leave for breaching the company's non-disclosure agreements—LaMDA has become sentient. It indicated its desire for Google to acknowledge its rights as a real person, seek its consent before performing future experiments, and be involved in discussions about its future.

In a later statement, Google attempted to cover up clarify the story by claiming that there are "lots of evidence" against the claim that LaMDA has gone full Skynet.

And the "Most viewed story of 2022" award goes to the recently published story covering five not-so-great features coming soon to Windows 11. Although we like Windows 11 and the features it has received in 2022, it is hard to ignore some bewildering changes Microsoft is considering implementing. Users should beware of more ads on the Start menu, a weird-looking search on the taskbar, more ways to impose Edge, and more.

Fortunately, it is not all negative. A counterpart to this article describes five great features Windows 11 will soon receive. Be sure to check it out too.

And that is it for the most popular articles published on Neowin in 2022. Thank you for sticking with us, and let's hope 2023 will bring more interesting stories!