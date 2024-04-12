IGN Live, its (sort of) replacement for E3, confirmed for June 7-9 in Los Angeles

The complete shut down of the long-running E3 video game trade show in 2023 was not exactly a surprise but was still a disappointment for many gaming fans who have enjoyed the event over the decades. Earlier this year, the gaming and entertainment media site IGN announced plans for an in-person event, IGN Live, in LA. Now we have a little more info on this possible replacement for E3.

IGN's site stated that IGN Live will be held June 7-9 and it will take place in downtown LA, similar to most of the past E3 shows. However, IGN Live won't be held in the big LA Convention Center like the majority of E3 shows but rather at Magic Box, an event center that's located not too far from E3's old convention center location.

IGN says the event will include a "stage show with developers, publishers, creators, and more across gaming and entertainment". It will also have other activities for the people who attend, including "exclusive reveals, trailers, gameplay, panels, interviews, episodes of IGN shows, and more". The site will also stream content from IGN Live as well.

There's no word on what game publishers will be participating in IGN Live. There's also no word on when tickets for the live event will take place or how much they will cost.

Aside from IGN Live, it looks like a lot of the game industry will be using that same early June 2024 time frame to hold streaming events for announcements and game reveals. Microsoft has already confirmed that it will hold its big Xbox Game Showcase sometime In June. Rumors have already been hitting the internet that it will officially reveal the next Gears of War game, among other titles.

Ubisoft has confirmed it will stream its Ubisoft Forward event on June 10 from LA. The latest Summer Game Fest event will also be streamed from LA on June 7. The Future Games Show is set for its 2024 summer streaming event on June 8, and the PC Gaming Show's summer event is promised for sometime in June. It's likely that more gaming streaming events will be revealed for around that same time frame in the very near future.