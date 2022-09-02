Intel admits Arc isn't as good as Nvidia for ray tracing, pits A770 against RTX 3060

Over the past few weeks, the Intel Arc marketing team has been sharing performance numbers for its Arc A750 graphics card. So far, these numbers have mainly consisted of rasterization and the card is shown to be somewhat comparable to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060. Hence, it is fair to assume that Arc A750 will also be similar to the AMD Radeon RX 6600 and 6600 XT.

Initially, Intel showed a five-game sample comparison but later, it published a 50-game sample covering several titles based on modern DirectX 12 and Vulkan APIs.

Today, the company has moved its sight to the ray tracing aspect of Arc. However, it looks Intel has admitted that the ray-tracing performance of Arc is not going to be as good the RTX 3060. That's because the firm has dropped the Arc A750 this time and has instead used the more powerful Arc A770, the flagship Alchemist graphics card, and has pitted it against Nvidia's 3060.

Intel notes however that in Ghostwire Tokyo, it saw an uplift of 25% with a new beta driver, implying that more performance could potentially be extracted in the future with further updates. Though for now, it should be good enough, in terms of ray tracing, against AMD's Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs as the RDNA 2 cards too, are quite a distance behind their Nvidia counterparts.

Source: Intel