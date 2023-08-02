Intel Arc Beta graphics driver 31.0.101.4578 adds Baldur's Gate 3 support and more

Intel has just released new beta graphics drivers for its Intel Arc and Iris Xe GPUs. The new 31.0.101.4578 beta drivers include "Game On" support for the upcoming fantasy RPG Baldur's Gate 3, which launches on the PC on Thursday, August 3.

In a separate blog post, Intel says that the new drivers will help people with its Arc A750 GPU in their PC get up to 47 percent better performance per dollar in Baldur's Gate 3 compared to the NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3060 12GB GPU.

Here are the release notes for the new beta drivers:

GAMING HIGHLIGHTS: Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics for: Baldur’s Gate 3 KNOWN ISSUES: Intel Arc Graphics Products: Shadow of The Tomb Raider (DX11) may experience an application crash after loading to game menu.

System may hang while waking up from sleep. May need to power cycle the system for recovery.

GPU hardware acceleration may not be available for media playback and encode with some versions of Adobe Premiere Pro.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement.

Blender 3.6 may experience an application crash during render operations when Hardware Ray Tracing is enabled.

Adobe After Effects may experience an application crash during render operations. Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics Products: Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel Iris Xe + Iris Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation. Intel Core Processor Products: Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 (DX12) may exhibit corruption on certain light sources such as fire. INTEL ARC CONTROL KNOWN ISSUES: Using Arc Control Studio capture with certain games may incorrectly generate multiple video files.

With Intel Arc Control installed, systems may experience slightly higher than expected power consumption during system sleep or hibernate.

The Camera on-screen preview may incorrectly persist when switching between Desktop and Overlay modes.

The “Connector” type in the Display page may incorrectly show DP when using an HDMI display connection.

May observe “stream has already ended” pop-up after the power events with Capture/Highlights/Broadcast toggle on. Intel Arc Control Performance Tuning (BETA): Intel Arc Control Performance Tuning is currently in Beta. As such, performance and features may behave unexpectedly. Intel® will continue to refine the Performance Tuning software in future releases.

You can download the beta drivers here.