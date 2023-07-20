Intel confirms its Project Endgame cloud-based GPU service is on hold

In 2022, Intel quietly made a reference to what it called "Project Endgame" in an investor note. It was in the middle of the company's published roadmap of products, which included its then future plans for its ARC discrete GPUs. Here is what was revealed at the time:

Project Endgame – Project Endgame will enable users to access Intel Arc GPUs through a service for an always-accessible, low-latency computing experience. Project Endgame will be available later this year.

That's all the info that Intel stated at the time of the project. 2022 came and went, and the company made no other mentions of the status of Project Endgame afterwards. This week, the company finally made a mention of it in a social media post, and it's bad news.

When a user asked what happened to Project Endgame on the official Intel Graphics Twitter page, the response was brief and disappointing: "Our Project Endgame efforts are on hold. We don't have any updates to share at this time."

Obviously, that's not the answer that many people would have liked to hear. It's possible that Intel put the project on hold because its own efforts in competing in the discrete GPU market with its ARC products have not been as successful, saleswise, as predicted.

While the company did announce some new cards in June, the Intel Arc Pro A60 and the Pro A60M, these were made for workstation computers and not made specifically for gaming. Also, the company's head of its graphics unit, Raja Koduri, who was in charge of the Arc product launch, left Intel in March, less than a year after the release of the first ARC GPU.

Unconfirmed reports claim that the company's second-gen GPU, with the code name Battlemage, will launch in 2024. Hopefully, we will learn more about Intel's Arc plans in the near future.