Intel's NUC 13 Pro to offer enterprise-grade computing with 13th Gen Intel Core processors

Intel has announced the arrival of its latest NUC 13 Pro, code-named Arena Canyon. With up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with six Performance-cores (P-cores) and eight Efficient-cores (E-cores), it integrates enhanced performance, sustainability, and reliability into a 4-by-4-inch form factor.

To offer comprehensive security, enterprise-grade stability, and hardware-based remote management, select models feature Intel vPro Enterprise. Furthermore, Intel NUC 13 Pro Kits and Mini PCs are upgradeable and repairable. This allows for a stable and reusable solution for an array of business needs, including client, edge, and digital signage computing.

Talking about the newest, customizable addition, the vice president and general manager, Intel NUC Group, Brian McCarson stated:

Now more than ever, businesses need flexible systems that are globally scalable, environmentally conscious and AI-ready, and that offer the peace of mind that comes with proven technology. The NUC 13 Pro is our latest step forward to provide our customers with the reliable, high-quality, enterprise-grade computing they require.

In addition, the NUC 13 Pro Mini PC comes with the following features:

Support for up to 64GB dual-channel DDR4-3200 MHz memory

M.2 slots for PCIe x4 Gen 4 NVMe SSD and second SSD

Intel® i226 Ethernet for speeds up to 2.5 Gbps

Intel® Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3

Two HDMI ports and two Thunderbolt™ 4 ports (four displays at 4K@60 Hz)

Three USB 3.2 ports and one USB 2.0 port

The tech giant plans to make the Intel NUC 13 Pro Kits and Mini PCs available beginning in late March. Depending on the configuration, the prices will range from $340 to $1,080.

The bare-bones Kit versions enable users to customize memory, storage, and operating system to match their requirements. Fully equipped Mini PC versions come complete with memory, storage, and the Microsoft Windows operating system. The Board versions allow ecosystem partners to build NUC 13 Pros into their own custom solutions. Starting in late March, Some SKU configurations will be available through retailers and system integrators. Most configurations will be available by June.