It's time to play Xbox Games Showcase 2023 Bingo as we give our predictions

Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct

In less than 24 hours, Microsoft will finally hold its 2023 Xbox Games Showcase, followed by its Starfield Direct event. With all due respect to last Thursday's Summer Games Fest, this is the game-streaming event we have been looking forward to the most.

That's because we believe that Microsoft is going to pack in a ton of new game announcements, along with some new looks at some long-awaited first-party games, into the show, which begins at 10 am Pacific time (1 pm Eastern time). So we decided to create a 2023 Xbox Games Showcase bingo card to predict what the company will reveal and show during the event.

New Quake game revealed New Gears of War 6 teaser trailer $50 price cut on Xbox Series S Trailer and release date for Ara: History Untold New trailer and release date for Forza Motorsport
First trailer for Indiana Jones game from MachineGames New Perfect Dark teaser trailer New Xbox Elite controller revealed New info on Redfall expansion plans New game revealed from Compulsion Games
New Doom game revealed New The Outer Worlds 2 gameplay trailer and release date Xbox game streaming only TV stick revealed New trailer and release date for Hellblade 2 New trailer for Everwild
New State of Decay 3 gameplay trailer and release date Halo Infinite expansion revealed with trailer and release date New Xbox Dashboard features New trailer and release date for Contraband New game announced from Double Fine
New Avowed gameplay trailer and release date All-new Halo game revealed More classic Xbox games coming to Xbox Game Pass New trailer and release date for Fable reboot Details about Microsoft's mobile gaming store plans

What do you think of our bingo board with its predictions? Do you think we will be able to get all of these squares filled up with correct answers? Let us know in the comments.

