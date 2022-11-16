Nvidia finally fixes a major Windows 11 bug causing 100% usage on idle GeForce GPUs

Nvidia has finally fixed an issue on Windows 11, typically on version 22H2, which was leading to wrong GPU usage readings. The fix is delivered via its latest GeForce Game Ready WHQL-certified driver update version 526.98.

Nvidia found that a bug in the Desktop Window Manager (DWM) was leading to completely wrong GPU usage readings on its graphics cards. Users reported that the GPU usage readings on Task Manager were hovering at or very close to 100% even when the system, and specifically the graphics card, was almost completely idle.

Nvidia has been working on this DWM issue for a while now, as it has been on the open issues list for a while. So far, the company was recommending turning off Hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling from inside the Windows Settings as a workaround for the bug.

Aside from this issue, performance-related problems have also been plaguing systems running Windows 11 22H2. Microsoft finally acknowledged it recently as there have been an overwhelming number of reports from users and reviewers alike, and it's not just on Nvidia-based systems either, as AMD Ryzen systems may also be affected.

Outside the DWM bug fix, the new GeForce 526.98 driver is Game Ready for quite a few new games, and it also adds support for the new RTX 4080.