Latest Omega update for Xbox Insiders adds new subscription management feature

Microsoft has released an update for its Xbox Insiders Omega ring that allows users to change their plan or update a recurring billing status directly from their console. The 2304.230323-1700 update also brings a number of fixes for unresponsive steering wheels and a system language issue.

For people who are not familiar with the Xbox Insiders ring system, the Omega ring is the least exclusive as it’s open for anyone to join. The updates delivered to Omega users are getting close to general availability (GA) and are therefore the most stable of all the previews. Above Omega are Delta, Beta, Alpha, and Alpha Skip-Ahead; to climb the ladder you need to meet certain requirements that become progressively more difficult.

The release notes for this Omega ring update are as follows:

New Features and Experiences We have exciting news! Omega users can expect something new coming to their Xbox Update Preview. Subscription Management Beginning today, you can now change your plan or update the recurring billing status directly from your console. To get started, head to Settings > Account > Subscriptions.

Fixes Implemented Thanks to the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented for this build: Games Fixes to address an issue where some steering wheels may be unresponsive in some titles. System Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console. Note : Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console, for more information go here.



Known Issues We understand some issues have been listed in previous Xbox Insider Release Notes. These items aren’t being ignored, but it will take Xbox engineers more time to find a solution. Audio We have received reports of users experiencing intermittent issues with audio across the dashboard, games, and apps. Note : If you experience issues with audio, please submit feedback via Report a Problem immediately with the “Reproduce with advanced diagnostics” option. Select the category “Console experiences” then “Console Audio Output Issues” and include the following information: When did the issue start? After a console update, reboot, resume, etc. Did you lose audio just in the game/app or system audio as well? Does changing the audio format resolve the issue? If yes, what was the format before and after? Does rebooting resolve the issue? What does your setup look like? Equipment, layout, etc. And any additional information you can provide to reproduce the problem.

Controllers We are aware controllers may not connect wirelessly after restarting the console by holding the power button. Workaround : Turn your console off by pressing and holding the power button then disconnect the power cable for 10 seconds. Reconnect the power cable then turn your console back on and your controller will connect wirelessly again.

My Games & Apps Titles in collection may incorrectly appear with a “trial” tag. TV/Display Some users have reported that the console is displaying at the incorrect resolution on boot. We are aware and investigating. Note : If you encounter this behavior, please ensure that you submit feedback via Report a Problem immediately. Please include the make/model of you TV/Display in the description. Workaround : Restarting the console via the Power menu (Holding down the Xbox button displays the power menu) should resolve the behavior. If not, ensure you are looking at the troubleshooting here, specifically the section about ensuring your TV firmware is up to date.



If you’re an Xbox Insider and need any help or just want to engage with the rest of the community, there is an official Xbox Insider subreddit. If you need to report an issue to Microsoft, you can find out how to do that here.