Latest Xbox Insider Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead update adds Rewards points to the Home screen

The Xbox logo surrounded by rings

Microsoft has rolled out a new update for Xbox Insiders in the Alpha and Alpha-Skip ahead rings. The build number for both updates is 2306.230515-2200. Both include a new feature that lets some users view their Rewards points balance from the Xbox's Home screen.

Here is the changelog which is the same for both updates:

New Features and Experiences

We have exciting news! Alpha users can expect something new coming to their Xbox Update Preview.

Rewards

Starting today, a random subset of users will see their Rewards points balance right from the Home screen! To find it, look no further than the top corner where you typically find your Xbox gamertag. Some users will see the balance as the information cycles, while others will see it alongside their gamerscore.

Fixes Implemented

Thanks to the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented for this build:

System

  • Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console.
    • Note: Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console, for more information go here.

You can view the full Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead updates at Microsoft's Xbox Wire site.

