Logitech unveils MX Brio, its new flagship 4K webcam

Logitech has finally released a successor to its now-seven-year-old Brio 4K webcam. The MX Brio 4K joins the company's flagship MX device series, offering users a larger sensor with more details, improved low-light performance, a dedicated Show Mode, some AI magic, and other improvements. At the same time, it retains its predecessor's $200 price tag.

The MX Brio features a large sensor with an 8.5MP resolution and f/2.0 aperture. It can process video at 4K 30 FPS or 1080 60 FPS. Logitech says the sensor packs 70% larger pixels than the Brio 4K, resulting in much better image quality, especially in low-light conditions. Also, the company promises to enhance your image with artificial intelligence for up to "two times better face visibility," whatever that is supposed to mean.

AI also helps the webcam drown out noises. It works in conjunction with two beam-forming microphones to reduce noises and make others hear you clearly.

You can customize your Logitech MX Brio using the company's Options Plus software, which lets you adjust exposure, tint, vibrancy, field of view, and plenty of other settings.

Other features in Logitech's new flagship camera include a built-in privacy shutter, so you can keep your webcam physically closed when not in use. There is also a neat party trick where you can tilt the webcam down to showcase something on your desk. Logitech calls that Show Mode. To keep the webcam from falling from your monitor, you will have to secure its mount with an adhesive strip.

The MX Brio works with macOS, Linux, ChromeOS, and Windows, and connects using a removable USB-C cable. However, PC users should note that the webcam no longer supports Windows Hello, a great feature found in the original Brio 4K. If facial recognition is a must for your computing experience, the new MX Brio is not for you.

The Logitech MX Brio is now available on the Logitech website for $199.99. Color options include Pale Gray, Graphite, and Black.