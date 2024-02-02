Mark Zuckerberg calls Apple's DMA compliance policies "onerous" and "difficult to entertain"

The Digital Markets Act (DMA) is stirring things up in the EU tech world. Companies like Meta are criticizing Apple for its latest policies to comply with the DMA.

While sharing the Q4 earnings for Meta with the company's investors, Mark Zuckerberg commented on Apple’s response to the DMA regulations. The Meta CEO has called the tech giant’s new rules as being “so onerous” and “very difficult” to entertain.

Earlier, the DMA asked Apple to allow third-party app stores and payment options on iOS products in the EU. This was to increase competition as it allowed users to download applications from developer pages directly.

Furthermore, other developers could bypass fees paid to Apple. Spotify also highlighted the benefits DMA regulations brought in forcing Apple to remove taxes on users.

Apple responded to the regulations by arguing that those could increase safety threats to users. It added that to comply with the DMA, it will adopt stricter checking and privacy controls over apps that are available to users in the EU.

It has additionally introduced a Core Technology Fee for every application that has more than one million installs. This means it affects social media corporations like Meta leading to Zuckerberg stating:

“I don't think that the Apple thing is going to have any difference for us. Because I think that the way they have implemented it, I would be very surprised if any developer chose to go into the alternative app stores that they have. They've made it so onerous, and I think so at odds with the intent of what the EU regulation was, that I think it's just going to be very difficult for anyone, including ourselves, to really seriously entertain what they're doing there."

Meta isn’t the only company disapproving of the new changes. Microsoft called Apple’s decision a move “in the wrong direction” while Epic Games fired shots saying it will continue to convince regulators that “Apple is breaking the law.”

Via: MacRumors