Microsoft confirms Windows 11 KB5035853 fixes KB5034765 "0x800F0922" install bug

Earlier today, Microsoft released Patch Tuesday updates on Windows 10 and Windows 11 for March 2024. The updates for the latest versions of Windows were delivered via KB5035845 and KB5035853, respectively.

With the latter, aside from security patches, Microsoft has fixed an issue which was causing installation problems with the previous Windows 11 Patch Tuesday release (KB5034765). On affected systems, it would display a "0x800F0922" error message and fail at around 96%. At the time, Microsoft could not quite get to the bottom of the issue but did provide a detailed workaround.

On the patch notes, the company says:

This update addresses a known issue that might affect the February 2024 security and preview updates. They might not install, and your device might stop responding at 96%. The error code is "0x800F0922.” The error message is, “Something did not go as planned. No need to worry – undoing changes. Please keep your computer on.”

And in case you miss that, the company has also updated its Windows health dashboard website that tracks known bugs and issues.

Windows 11 devices attempting to install the February 2024 security update, released February 13, 2024 ( KB5034765), and the non-security preview update, released February 29, 2024 (KB5034848), might face issues during the update process. The installation might fail when the update's download reaches 96% of completion, and the device might roll back to the previous update installed. Resulting from this error, the following message might be displayed: “Something didn’t go as planned. No need to worry – undoing changes. Please keep your computer on”.

This issue might be reflected in the Windows Event Viewer with error code ‘0x800F0922’. Resolution: This issue was resolved in updates released March 12, 2024 ( KB5035853) and later. We recommend you install the latest security update for your device. It contains important improvements and issue resolutions, including this one.

In case you have not installed the February Patch yet, Microsoft has added that you can still use the workaround until you are ready to install KB5035853.