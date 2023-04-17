Microsoft deletes SwiftKey support forums even as it adds Bing Chat features

Earlier in April, Microsoft added Bing Chat integration to the beta version of its popular SwiftKey mobile keyboard app, Last week, it added that feature for both the Android and iOS versions. However, if people have any support questions about this new feature, they can no longer access Microsoft's official SwiftKey support forums.

That's because those forums have been deleted from Microsoft's community support site (via SamMobile). While the support site still has specific topic questions and answers, including how to access and use the Bing Chat features, it appears that the more freeform community forums are offline.

So far, there's no word on why these forums were removed. However, it does seem like a strange coincidence that the site went down just as Microsoft started rolling out the new Bing Chat features. Hopefully, Microsoft will offer an explanation for this move, and also restore the community forums. In the meantime, it's possible that SwiftKey users could get some questions answered from the app's team members via Microsoft's SwiftKey Twitter account, although that doesn't appear to have received too many recent updates.

Source: Microsoft via SamMobile