Copilot for Microsoft 365 adds GPT-4 Turbo model; ditches cap limits on turns and chats

Just a few days ago, Microsoft announced a number of new and upcoming features for its Copilot for Microsoft 365 AI assistant service. However, it looks like the company decided to save a few more new announcements for this specific service for today.

In a post today on the Microsoft 365 blog, the company announced that starting right now, Copilot for Microsoft 365 will offer priority access to OpenAI's most powerful large language model, GPT-4 Turbo. The company previously added support for GPT-4 Turbo to the free version of Copilot. OpenAI first announced GPT-4 Turbo in November 2023. It has a large 128K context window, which means a text prompt can be as long as 300 pages if need be.

This model change will apply to both the web version, along with the work version that adds in grounded data from your own work as well as others at your business. Microsoft added that it has now removed the caps on the number of chats and turns you can type into Copilot for Microsoft 365.

In addition to GPT-4 Turbo and the ditching of chat and turn limits, Microsoft announced that starting in May, it will increase the number of daily image generation boosts for its AI art creator Microsoft Designer inside Copilot for Microsoft 365. Currently, the image boosts are limited to 15 per day, but in May they will be increased to 100 per day.

Microsoft says all of these new additions and improvements will roll out first on the Copilot web site, followed by the Copilot mobile apps, and then for Windows and the Edge web browser. The company previously announced last week it would add support for using grounded work data inside Copilot for Microsoft's productivity apps, including Word, Outlook, Excel, and PowerPoint, sometime later this month.