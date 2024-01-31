Skype Insider gets PDF preview, better media composer, calling UI improvements, and more

Microsoft is rolling out another big update for Skype Insiders. Version 8.112.76.203 is available for download on all supported platforms with new PDF thumbnails, improvements for Skype's media composer on Android, new features for the calling UI, and more.

With the latest update, you can preview PDF documents in chats. Instead of the standard icon, Skype now shows the first page of the PDF you received, giving you a sneak peek into the file without opening it. Microsoft says the new PDF thumbnails make documents "a clear, identifiable part of your conversation."

Skype's media composer on Android now provides instant access to GIFs and stickers. These media are now only one tap away from your keyboard. In addition, the updated composer lets you copy and paste or drag and drop images and videos on tablets and foldables.

The calling UI is also getting some love from developers. One-on-one Skype calls now support resizing and moving your video preview to any corner of the screen. The app will remember your preferences, so you do not have to change them every time someone calls you. Finally, there is a new way to switch between cameras: just tap your video preview to move from the front to the back camera.

Every Skype update includes a few minor improvements and fixes, and version 8.112 is no exception. Here is what was fixed in the latest release:

Audio Message Accessibility : Improved the drag functionality of the progress bar for short audio messages, ensuring easier navigation on Desktop.

: Improved the drag functionality of the progress bar for short audio messages, ensuring easier navigation on Desktop. Android Stability : Fixed crashes related to the display of certain GIF images within the app.

: Fixed crashes related to the display of certain GIF images within the app. Background Reliability on Android : Addressed a sign-out bug that occurred when the app was running in the background.

: Addressed a sign-out bug that occurred when the app was running in the background. iOS Chat Interaction: Corrected a freeze issue where users couldn't interact with the chat after saving a draft reply and the conversation continued on another platform. Users can now scroll, access the composer, and manage drafts without disruption.

You can download the latest Skype Insider update from the official website.