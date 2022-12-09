Microsoft fixes the bug breaking calling on Surface Duo 2

The December 2022 firmware update is now available for the Surface Duo 2, delivering traditional Android monthly security updates. It also fixes one device-specific bug that has been annoying some Surface Duo 2 owners since the release of Android 12L by sending incoming calls directly to voicemail and breaking outgoing calls.

What is new in the December 2022 update for the Surface Duo 2?

Here are the details about the latest firmware update for Microsoft's second-gen dual-screen smartphone:

Surface Duo 2 Software Version 2022.819.57 What is new Addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin – December 2022.

Fixes scenario following upgrade to Android 12L when incoming calls would go directly to voicemail and outgoing calls would end immediately. Extra Steps The update does not require extra steps Known Bugs No known issues in this update

You can install software and firmware updates for the Surface Duo 2 by heading to Settings > System Update. You can also try swapping Android 12L with Windows 11 thanks to the recently updated drivers, but the project is still in its infancy and far from being ready for daily use.

If you own the original Surface Duo, check out what is new in the December 2022 update in our separate article.