Microsoft is bringing the new Windows 11 Media Player to all Windows 10 users

Microsoft began rolling out its new, redesigned Media Player to Windows 11 Insiders back in November of 2021. The company has since been gradually updating it with new interesting and helpful features like Audio CD Ripping, and more high-fidelity audio file formats. There are also features that video watchers will like, such as video folder navigation, which was also added recently.

Meanwhile, on Windows 10, Groove Music has been the default music-playing app. However, it looks like that is set to change as Microsoft is now starting to replace Groove Music on Windows 10 with the new Windows Media Player.

The development is not entirely new though and it was probably coming to all users sooner or later. That's because Microsoft had already begun rolling out the new Media Player to Windows 10 Release Preview channel Insiders, which users could have availed using rg-adguard.

Deskmodder reports that the new Media Player is now starting to become available on Microsoft Store which means all Windows 10 users should soon be able to use it, making it a nice new year gift for Windows 10 users.

However, you may not receive the new Windows Media Player right away on Windows 10 via the Microsoft Store as it is likely going to be a general rollout. Though it shouldn't be too long.

Via: Deskmodder