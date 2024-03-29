Grab this TCL 75-inch Q6 QLED Fire TV for its lowest price ever while there's still time

The prices of big-screen televisions continue to go down, even as they keep adding in new features and improvements. Right now, you can get a TCL 75-inch QLED TV with Amazon's Fire TV OS for less than $500 if you move quickly.

At the moment, the TCL 75-inch Q6 QLED television with the Fire TV OS is priced at $485.99. That's its lowest price ever, and it's also $314, or 33 percent, of the TV's $799.99 MSRP.

Much like the company's QLED televisions that use Google TV as their operating system, this 75-inch 4K model also uses Quantum Dot Technology, which is a step up from normal LED screens. It supports up to a billion color variants so you get a superior visual experience when you stream movies or TV shows or watch live events, including sports.

The TV also includes a feature called HDR PRO+. This allows this TCL QLED mode to support all the major high dynamic range standards, including Dolby Vision, HDR10+ HDR10, and HLG. You will experience better colors and details and higher contrast levels for your TV viewing.

As we stated, this TCL model uses Amazon's Fire TV OS, which gives you access to nearly every major streaming service and Amazon Video's digital store, where you can purchase films and TV series or even a wide variety of streaming options, all under one login.

This TV includes three HDMI ports, and one of them is an eARC port as well. You also get a USB 2.0 port, a USB 3.0 port, an Ethernet port for wired internet connections, and a cable/antenna port.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

