Microsoft issues firmware update to fix Surface Laptop 4 abnormal shutdowns

Microsoft has a new firmware update for those owning the Intel-based Surface Laptop 4. The latest release is now available for download to make the computer more reliable and mend abnormal shutdowns. There is no information on what causes the Surface Laptop 4 to power off or what software/hardware combinations are affected. Therefore, if you own the fourth-generation Surface Laptop with an Intel processor, install the latest updates as soon as possible.

Note: This firmware update is not applicable to the AMD-based Surface Laptop 4.

What is new in the Surface Laptop 4 March 2023 firmware update?

This update improves device stability by resolving abnormal shutdown.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 12.101.139.0 Surface System Aggregator - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 18.302.143.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 160.35.36.1 Surface TCON - 13 Surface - Firmware - 160.35.14.1 Surface TCON

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations All Surface Laptop 4 configurations with Intel CPUs Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 20H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website Additional Steps No additional steps required Known Issues No known issues in this release Device Supported Until April 15, 2025

In case you missed it, Microsoft released a successor to the Surface Laptop 4 in the second half of 2022. The fifth-generation Surface Laptop ditched AMD processors and went the Intel-only route, leaving the rest of the device virtually unchanged. You can compare the latest Surface Laptop to its predecessors in our dedicated Specs Appeal article.