Reminder: Today is the final day for the Windows 11 Insider Bug Bash

Microsoft has been conducting a big Bug Bash for members of the Windows 11 Insider Program for the past several days. If you are a member of the program but have yet to participate, today is your last chance to do so.

At the moment, the Bug Bash is scheduled to end today (Monday, August 7) at 11:59 pm Pacific time (that's 2:59 am Eastern time on August 8).

Members of the Windows Insider program should update their Windows 11 build to 25921 if they are assigned to the Canary Channel), build 23516 if they are in the Dev Channel, or build 22621.2129/22631.2129 if they are placed in the Beta Channel.

You can then sign into the Feedback Hub app with your Windows Insider account, and then you can access the Bug Bash Quest section. It will offer a number of tasks to complete, and you can send in your feedback once you have done them.

Some of the quests are pretty straightforward, like checking out the new Windows Copilot generative AI feature or using the redesigned volume mixer. Other quests are a bit more complicated and might require a bit more time.

This is pretty typical of the "gamification" of bug fixing that's been used by Microsoft and other companies in the past. Instead of just giving the user some broad instructions of "find bugs and report them", the addition of quests and earning badges makes it more like a game. In theory, that should also give those companies a lot more feedback when it comes to finding bugs.

With Microsoft rumored to roll out the next major Windows 11 update, 23H2, for all users in the next couple of months, this Bug Bash should help the company get rid of any outstanding issues before that update will go live.