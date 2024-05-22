Alledged teaser site for the next Call of Duty game tells us that "The truth lies"

The teasers for the next game in the Call of Duty first-person shooter series have allegedly started. A new site called "The Truth Lies" has gone live, and it includes a video that shows people, in shaky cam footage, going to Mount Rushmore, followed by a reveal that the four images of the US presidents in the mountain have been masked with the site's slogan and a wolf-style graphic.

Interestingly, that same graphic was shown by Microsoft as part of its Xbox Games Showcase announcement a few weeks ago. The graphic was used to promote the event's [REDACTED] Direct event that will follow the Showcase on June 9. That seems to be a big hint that the event will be all about the next Call of Duty game.

Rumors about the game started in 2023, when unconfirmed reports claimed that it would be the next title in the game's Black Ops franchise, with Treyarch as the main developer. The same reports stated that it would be a continuation of the historical events that happened during Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War, which was set in the 1980s. The rumors claim the new game will center around the events of the 1990s Gulf War conflict.

Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard in October 2023. However, with the exception of Diablo IV in March, none of the games in the publisher have been added to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass subscription service since the acquisition took place.

Earlier this month, a report from The Wall Street Journal claimed that Microsoft will not only use the Xbox Games Showcase event to reveal the next Call of Duty game, but it will also state it will become a Day One release for Xbox Game Pass. That could cause a huge spike in service subscriber numbers. The game itself is expected to be released in October 2024.