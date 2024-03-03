How to install Windows 11 Moment 5 and turn on its features

Did you hear the news? The Windows 11 "Moment 5" update is now available, offering customers a fresh drop of new features for the operating system. Even though it is far from the biggest updates (one of the smallest, to be precise), you may still find something useful and interesting, such as improved Snap Assist with smart suggestions.

Check out our full Windows 11 "Moment 5" review here.

Although the update is technically out, it is not available for all users right away. Here is how Microsoft approaches Windows 11 feature rollouts:

Stage 1 : The update lands in the Stable Channel, and it is available for "seekers" or those willing to get new features early. At this stage, getting the update requires flicking a switch in Windows Update. In addition, features are rolling out gradually, and they may not be available even to early adopters.

: The update lands in the Stable Channel, and it is available for "seekers" or those willing to get new features early. At this stage, getting the update requires flicking a switch in Windows Update. In addition, features are rolling out gradually, and they may not be available even to early adopters. Stage 2 : The update is available for all "seekers." At this point, all it takes is downloading the necessary update, which is still optional and opt-in.

: The update is available for all "seekers." At this point, all it takes is downloading the necessary update, which is still optional and opt-in. Stage 3: The update arrives as a mandatory monthly update. No action is required, and Windows 11 installs it automatically.

As of March 3, 2024, Windows 11 "Moment" 5 is in the first stage, so you need to go to Windows Update and get it manually. Also, you might get an unlucky ticket and end up without new features after installing the necessary KB update. In such a case, you can bypass Controlled Feature Rollout and force-enable the new stuff using the ViVeTool app (more on that later in the article).

Stage 3 for the "Moment 5" update is expected on April 9, 2024.

Step 1 - Getting the update

Before you start, go to Windows Update and install all the available cumulative updates. Make sure you are running Windows 11 version 22H2 or 23H2.

Tip: If you have an unsupported computer and want to try Windows 11 Moment 5, install Windows 11 using our separate guide first, then follow the instructions below.

That is it. Now you can check whether you have them "Moment 5" features. The article ends here for you if the answer is yes. If no, proceed to the next section.

Step 2 - Force-enabling the new features

If waiting is not an option, you can turn on the new features by force. All you need is the ViVeTool app and a feature ID.

Caution: There may be a reason why your system does not have the new features. A bug or compatibility issue related to your specific system could be blocking Windows 11 from turning on the new stuff. Mind the risks and back up important data before proceeding. Remember that the safest option is to leave Windows 11 running as is and let it receive its updates "naturally."

Download ViveTool from GitHub and unpack the files in any convenient folder. Press Win + X and select Terminal (Admin). Switch Windows Terminal to the Command Prompt profile with the Ctrl + Shift + 2 shortcut or by clicking the arrow-down button at the top of the window. Navigate to the folder containing the ViveTool files with the CD command. For example, if you have placed ViveTool in C:\Vive, type CD C:\Vive. Type vivetool /enable /id:44470355 and press Enter. Credit for the ID goes to @PhantomOfEarth on X. Restart your computer.

If you change your mind and want to go back or turn off the new features, repeat the steps above and replace /enable with /disable in the command on step 5.

Are you updating?