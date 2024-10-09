Microsoft opens sign ups for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Technical Alpha

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is coming to Xbox and PC in November this year. And ahead of the release, developers want to host a Technical Alpha to validate new services in the game. If you are interested in lending devs a helping hand, you can sign up to participate in the test.

The upcoming test will not offer all the content planned for the release. The announcement post published on the Microsoft Flight Simulator website says the "scope of available content will be limited." That includes free flights, part of career challenges, and discovery flights. Also, the test only targets PC gamers and the Microsoft Store.

During the test, developers will be gathering telemetry data from the following systems: package and content streaming, career, multiplayer, world map, challenges, live air traffic, weather data, storage, authentication, and more. However, the test is not intended to gather feedback about the overall design of the game.

Although everyone is free to sign up without purchasing the game, getting a seat in the alpha requires sending your PC specs to the development team. If your computer does not meet the minimum system requirement, you will likely not get a chance to try the game. For reference, minimum specs for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 include the AMD Ryzen 5 2600X/Intel Core i7-6800K, the Radeon RX 5700/Nvidia GeForce GTX 970, 4GB of VRAM, 16GB of RAM, 50GB of storage, and a 10Mbps Internet connection.

You can check out the full PC specs requirements here.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Technical Alpha will be available for a couple of days. The exact start date will be announced later this month. The game's launch is still on track for November 19, 2024, on PC and Xbox Series X|S.

You can read more about the upcoming Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Technical Alpha test on the official website.