Microsoft quietly outs Windows 11 22H2 build 22621.105 (KB5014688) to Release Preview

Microsoft, today, has released a new Windows 11 build 22621.105 (KB5014688) to Insiders flighting on the Release Preview channel. This is an update to the Windows 11 22H2 Insider build 22621 which was made available to insiders last week.

However, it looks like Microsoft has forgotten to add the release notes for the new build 22621.105 (KB5014688). When clicking on the "Learn more" option beside the update inside Settings, it leads to a blank page where the changelog for the new build is supposed to be placed. Here is the support webpage for Build 22621.105 which Microsoft will likely update sometime soon. Hence, as of now it is unconfirmed what's new in the build.

Developing...