Microsoft releases a fix for Surface Pro 7 audio output issues

Microsoft has a fresh set of drivers for those using the Surface Pro 7 (non-plus variant). The latest firmware update is now available for download from Windows Update and the official Surface Support website, bringing a fix for various audio output issues.
What is new in the Surface Pro 7 February 2023 firmware update?
- This update resolves speaker audio output issue.
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Media - 6.0.9249.2
|Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) - Sound, video, and game controllers
|Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Extension - 6.1.0.16
|Realtek Device Extension - Extn
|Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Software Component - 10.24.0.7927
|Realtek Hardware Support Application - Software components
|Intel(R) Corporation - System - 10.24.0.7927
|Intel Smart Sound Technology (Intel SST) Audio Controller - System devices
|Intel Corporation - System - 10.24.0.7927
|Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST) OED - System devices
|
Intel Corporation - System - 1.00.2283.0
|Detection Verification - System devices
|Intel(R) Corporation - Extension - 10.24.245.001
|Intel Smart Sound Technology (Intel SST) OED Libraries Extension - Extn
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|Surface Pro 7
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 10 version 2004 and newer
Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer
|How to get the update
|Windows Update
Surface Support website
|Additional Steps
|The update does not require additional steps
|Known Issues
|The update contains no known issues
|Device Supported Until
|October 22, 2023
In case you missed it, last month Microsoft released another firmware for the Surface Pro 7 to address camera performance issues and improve Windows Hello and compatibility with third-party dock stations. You can learn more about the release in our dedicated coverage.
0 Comments - Add comment
Advertisement