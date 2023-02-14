Microsoft releases a fix for Surface Pro 7 audio output issues

Microsoft has a fresh set of drivers for those using the Surface Pro 7 (non-plus variant). The latest firmware update is now available for download from Windows Update and the official Surface Support website, bringing a fix for various audio output issues.

What is new in the Surface Pro 7 February 2023 firmware update?

This update resolves speaker audio output issue.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Media - 6.0.9249.2 Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) - Sound, video, and game controllers Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Extension - 6.1.0.16 Realtek Device Extension - Extn Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Software Component - 10.24.0.7927 Realtek Hardware Support Application - Software components Intel(R) Corporation - System - 10.24.0.7927 Intel Smart Sound Technology (Intel SST) Audio Controller - System devices Intel Corporation - System - 10.24.0.7927 Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST) OED - System devices Intel Corporation - System - 1.00.2283.0 Detection Verification - System devices Intel(R) Corporation - Extension - 10.24.245.001 Intel Smart Sound Technology (Intel SST) OED Libraries Extension - Extn

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 7 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 2004 and newer

Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website Additional Steps The update does not require additional steps Known Issues The update contains no known issues Device Supported Until October 22, 2023

In case you missed it, last month Microsoft released another firmware for the Surface Pro 7 to address camera performance issues and improve Windows Hello and compatibility with third-party dock stations. You can learn more about the release in our dedicated coverage.