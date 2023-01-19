Microsoft updates Surface Pro 7 with Windows Hello and third-party dock improvements

Owners of the Surface Pro 7 can download new firmware from Windows Update. The latest release brings improved Windows Hello, better compatibility with third-party docks, general stability enhancements, and fixes for various bugs potentially causing blue screens of death.
What is new in the Surface Pro 7 January 2023 firmware update?
- Addresses system camera performance and stability and resolves system bug checks.
- Improves Windows Hello log-in stability.
- Improves connectivity to 3rd party docks.
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Surface – Firmware – 14.602.139.0
|Surface System Aggregator – Firmware
|Intel Corporation – System - 42.18362.3.8831
|Surface Camera Rear - System devices
|Surface - Extension - 42.18362.3.8831
|Surface Camera Rear - Extension
|Intel Corporation - System - 42.18362.3.8831
|Surface Camera IR -System devices
|Surface - Extension - 42.18362.3.8831
|Surface IR Camera Front - Extension
|Intel Corporation – System - 42.18362.3.8831
|Surface Camera Front - System devices
|Surface - Extension - 42.18362.3.8831
|Surface Camera Front - Extension
|Intel Corporation – System - 42.18362.3.8831
|Intel(R) Imaging Signal Processor -System devices
|Intel Corporation – System - 42.18362.3.8831
|Intel Camera - Control Logic -System devices
|Intel – Camera - 42.18362.3.8831
|Intel AVStream Camera 2500 - System devices
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|Surface Pro 7
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 10 2004 or newer
Windows 11 21H2 or newer
|How to get the update
|Windows Update
Surface Support website
|Additional Steps
|No additional steps
|Known Issues
|No known issues
|Device Supported Until
|October 22, 2023
The Surface Pro 7 is now in its final year of support. Microsoft plans to stop issuing firmware updates on October 22, 2023. Therefore, those using the seventh-generation Surface Pro might consider buying a newer model. Several months ago, we published a Specs Appeal article detailing all the differences between the three most recent Surface Pro generations. Be sure to check it out if you want to purchase a new Surface Pro.
Here are other Surface devices Microsoft updated with new firmware this month:
