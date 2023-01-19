Microsoft updates Surface Pro 7 with Windows Hello and third-party dock improvements

Owners of the Surface Pro 7 can download new firmware from Windows Update. The latest release brings improved Windows Hello, better compatibility with third-party docks, general stability enhancements, and fixes for various bugs potentially causing blue screens of death.

What is new in the Surface Pro 7 January 2023 firmware update?

Addresses system camera performance and stability and resolves system bug checks.

Improves Windows Hello log-in stability.

Improves connectivity to 3rd party docks.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface – Firmware – 14.602.139.0 Surface System Aggregator – Firmware Intel Corporation – System - 42.18362.3.8831 Surface Camera Rear - System devices Surface - Extension - 42.18362.3.8831 Surface Camera Rear - Extension Intel Corporation - System - 42.18362.3.8831 Surface Camera IR -System devices Surface - Extension - 42.18362.3.8831 Surface IR Camera Front - Extension Intel Corporation – System - 42.18362.3.8831 Surface Camera Front - System devices Surface - Extension - 42.18362.3.8831 Surface Camera Front - Extension Intel Corporation – System - 42.18362.3.8831 Intel(R) Imaging Signal Processor -System devices Intel Corporation – System - 42.18362.3.8831 Intel Camera - Control Logic -System devices Intel – Camera - 42.18362.3.8831 Intel AVStream Camera 2500 - System devices

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 7 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 2004 or newer

Windows 11 21H2 or newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website Additional Steps No additional steps Known Issues No known issues Device Supported Until October 22, 2023

The Surface Pro 7 is now in its final year of support. Microsoft plans to stop issuing firmware updates on October 22, 2023. Therefore, those using the seventh-generation Surface Pro might consider buying a newer model. Several months ago, we published a Specs Appeal article detailing all the differences between the three most recent Surface Pro generations. Be sure to check it out if you want to purchase a new Surface Pro.

