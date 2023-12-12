Microsoft releases (KB5033375) Windows 11 23H2 / 22H2 December 2023 Patch Tuesday

Microsoft has released its Patch Tuesday update for Windows 11 23H2 and 22H2 (KB5033375). It's the same KB update for both versions of Windows but depending on which version you have, you'll land on a different Build number, 22621.2861 and 22631.2861, for 22H2 and 23H2 respectively.

In terms of improvement, Microsoft says that "this update addresses security issues for your Windows operating system."

The known issues in the update are given below:

Applies to Symptom Workaround IT admins Using the FixedDrivesEncryptionType or SystemDrivesEncryptionType policy settings in the BitLocker configuration service provider (CSP) node in mobile device management (MDM) apps might incorrectly show a 65000 error in the "Require Device Encryption" setting for some devices in your environment. Affected environments are those with the “Enforce drive encryption type on operating system drives” or "Enforce drive encryption on fixed drives" policies set to enabled and selecting either "full encryption" or "used space only". Microsoft Intune is affected by this issue but third-party MDMs might also pe affected. Important This issue is a reporting issue only and does not affect drive encryption or the reporting of other issues on the device, including other BitLocker issues. To mitigate this issue in Microsoft Intune, you can set the “Enforce drive encryption type on operating system drives” or "Enforce drive encryption on fixed drives" policies to not configured. We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release. All users Windows devices using more than one (1) monitor might experience issues with desktop icons moving unexpectedly between monitors or other icon alignment issues when attempting to use Copilot in Windows (in preview). To prevent users from encountering this issue, Copilot in Windows (in preview) might not be available on devices that have been used or are currently being used in a multimonitor configuration. We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release. All users The color font format for COLRv1 does not render properly. This format enables Windows to display emoji with a 3D-like appearance. We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release. All users Windows devices using more than one (1) monitor might experience issues with desktop icons moving unexpectedly between monitors or other icon alignment issues when attempting to use Copilot in Windows (in preview). To prevent users from encountering this issue, Copilot in Windows (in preview) might not be available on devices that have been used or are currently being used in a multimonitor configuration. We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release. All users When using physical media or disc images (ISO) to install Windows 11, version 23H2 (also referred to as the Windows 11 2023 Update) on a device, Microsoft Narrator might not start. Narrator is commonly initialized using keyboard commands, such as Ctrl + Windows key + Enter. Although Narrator is present in Windows when the installation process begins, it might open in an unresponsive state when initialized using any method. Please note this issue does not occur when Windows 11, version 23H2 is installed using Windows Update on a device which is already running Windows 10 or Windows 11. This issue only occurs when physical media or ISOs are used for this installation and Narrator is only affected while the installation process is taking place. It should continue to work as expected once the installation is completed. We are working on a resolution and updated media which can be used to install Windows 11, version 23H2 without this issue. We will provide an update in an upcoming release.

This update should arrive automatically through Windows update but if you need to download it for an offline installation, you can get it from the Microsoft Update Catalog.