1.67 TB Insomniac Games files are reportedly leaked online by ransomware group

The Sony-owned game developer Insomniac Games has been hit by a cyberattack. Cyber Daily reports that a ransomware group that calls itself Rhysida has reportedly posted over 1.67 terabytes of data on the dark web, which include more than 1.3 million files from Insomniac's servers.

Rhysida previously announced that it had taken files from Insomniac earlier this month, and threatened to release them into the wild. It offered the files in an auction format for $2 million for any group to bid on, including Sony. This week's release of the files would seem to indicate that no one wanted to pay that kind of money.

The files themselves reportedly include personal info on a number of Insomniac employees. It also reportedly has content from the developer's recently released PS5 game Spider-Man 2.

Perhaps what might be more distressing to Insomniac is that the stolen files reportedly include early content from the developer's upcoming Wolverine game, which was first announced in September 2021. The files also reportedly include documents on two more unnamed Marvel X-Men-based games that the developer might also create for Sony's PlayStation consoles.

Cyber Daily has quotes from a reported representative of Rhysida, who claimed that it was able to access the domain administrator of Insomniac "within 20–25 minutes of hacking the network." As of this writing, neither Sony nor Insomniac have issued any official comments on this reported data leak.

This is, of course, not the first time that a Sony-owned enterprise has had to deal with a huge cyberattack. In 2011, the company's PlayStation Network was hacked, causing the online gaming service to be suspended for a long period of time.

In 2014, Sony was hacked again, this time by a reported cybercriminal group in North Korea. The group released tons of confidential personal and financial documents that came from the company.