Microsoft to end Windows 10 version 21H2 support on June 11

Windows 10 version 21H2 is about to reach its end of life. Microsoft published a new support document notifying that June 11, 2024, will mark the end of support for the remaining editions of Windows 10 version 21H2, including Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise.

The end of support means Microsoft will no longer release security updates and critical patches to keep Windows 10 version 21H2 customers safe from vulnerabilities and other threats. Also, the official Microsoft Support will direct users to update to the latest Windows 10 version before assisting.

These editions will no longer receive security updates after June 11, 2024. Customers who contact Microsoft Support after this date will be directed to update their device to the latest version of Windows 10 or upgrade to Windows 11 to remain supported.

Microsoft quit supporting consumer editions of Windows 10 version 21H2 in June 2023. However, commercial editions usually get one extra year of additional patches, which gives businesses more time to upgrade to something more recent.

After June 11, 2024, Windows 10 will only have one supported version, 22H2, which is scheduled to reach its end of life in October 2025. However, Microsoft plans to allow everyone to get two years of additional support via the paid Extended Security Program. It used to be enterprise-only, but now, Microsoft is willing to let regular customers make use of it, which is probably because Windows 10 is still the dominant operating system, with over 60% on the market.

As for Windows 11, its latest version recently entered a new rollout phase, which means Microsoft is now force-upgrading supported devices to version 23H2. Currently, Microsoft supports both Windows 11 versions 22H2 and 23H2. However, in June 2024, Microsoft will end optional updates for version 22H2. Every Windows 11 version has a two-year lifecycle, so Home and Pro editions of version 22H2 will reach their end of life on October 8, 2024.