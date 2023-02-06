Microsoft to hold surprise event February 7; will it be ChatGPT-Bing related?

Microsoft may about to be ready to reveal some major news, and it's likely to be related to Bing and ChatGPT. Today, a number of media outlets, including The Verge, got invites to a surprise press event that will be held on Tuesday, February 7, starting at 1 pm Eastern time (10 am Pacific time). The event will be held at Microsoft's Redmond, Washington headquarters. So far, there's no word on if the event will be livestreamed.

Officially, Microsoft is only saying the event will "share some progress on a few exciting projects." It's likely that one of them will be integrating ChatGPT, the popular AI chatbot, into Microsoft's Bing search engine. Last week, screenshots that allegedly show how ChatGPT will be added into Bing's search bar leaked on the Internet.

We already know that Microsoft has entered into a multi-year agreement with ChatGPT's parent company OpenAI. The chatbot has lready been added into the Premium version of Microsoft Teams. Tomorrow's press event will likely feature more news on ChatGPT and how it will be used in more Microsoft products and services.

The news of this press event comes just as Google has announced a ChatGPT competitor, Bard, Google says it will become available to the public sometime over the coming weeks, along with more AI-driven features in Search.