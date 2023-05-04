Three free games are available to keep this week on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store is feeling especially generous this week. The PC digital store is letting users download and keep three games this week instead of just one or two titles. These games will remain free to grab and keep until 11 a.m. Eastern Time on May 4.

The first game is called Against All Odds. It's a humor-filled platformer game where contestants participate in a Wipeout-style competition as they try to get through a number of wacky obstacles. The difference is that if they don't make it through the course, they die horrible deaths. The game can be played solo or with up to four players in online multiplayer, and you can even create your own course with the easy-to-use editor.

The second free game this week is Horizon Chase Turbo. It's a throwback to those great arcade racing games of the 1980s and 1990s. There are 33 unlockable cars and over 100 tracks. While the graphics might look like they come from another time, players can expect to experience some environmental challenges while they race with rain, snow, and even sandstorms. There's also support for split-screen racing for up to four players.

Finally, the third free game is Kao the Kangaroo. This game is a 3D platformer where you control Kao, a kangaroo with some magic boxing gloves. As Kao, you navigate through a series of worlds and levels, fighting enemies and pushing through various obstacles while you search for your long-lost father.

All in all, it looks like the three free games on the Epic Games Store this week will bring PC gamers a lot of fun, for no money at all.