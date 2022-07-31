You may soon be able to pay with Apple Pay on Chrome, Edge, and Firefox in iOS 16

There is a possibility that Apple Pay may soon be supported by Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, and Mozilla Firefox in iOS 16, as suggested by a new finding by Steve Moser of MacRumors. Those using iOS 15 or older won't be able to use any browser other than Safari to pay with Apple Pay when shopping on the web.

Moser has discovered that Apple Pay works with Edge and Chrome in the iOS 16 beta 4, and went on to share the information on Twitter. Screenshots shared by him show a “Continue with Apple Pay” option on Apple's checkout page on Edge.

On the latest iOS 16 beta Apple Pay works in Edge, Chrome and I assume any third party browser. On iOS 15 Apple Pay only works in Safari. pic.twitter.com/x7zV5xCuiC — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) July 30, 2022

The Verge added to the plausibility by pointing out that many users found out that Apple Pay is also compatible with Firefox prior to the release of the iOS 16 beta 4. This was further supported by a post on Reddit, that shows an option to pay with Apple Pay in iOS 16 beta 2 when using Firefox, and by a user on iOS 16 beta 3.

Moser also noted that the reason Apple Pay isn't available in the latest macOS beta is possibly because Chrome, Edge, and Firefox use Safari's rendering engine, WebKit, on iOS owing to the requirements set by Apple.

Via: The Verge