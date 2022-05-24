Netflix announces four new mobile games, taking the total to 22 titles

Netflix has announced the next batch of games that it is adding to Netflix Gaming. There are four new games, out of which three are available immediately to subscribers. With the latest additions, Netflix is now offering 22 mobile games to its subscribers.

Netflix Gaming is gradually expanding and has more than 20 games for its subscribers. All these games are free to download and play for the streaming giant’s subscribers through the Netflix mobile app. The latest additions include some casual games, a RPG, and a strategy game.

The three new titles available right now are Dragon Up from East Side Games, Moonlighter from 11 Bit Studios, and Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt from HandyGames.

Dragon Up is a casual game about hatching and collecting rare dragons. Moonlighters is a shop management sim/RPG in which the player is a shopkeeper by day and a hero by night. Townsmen is a mobile port of the strategy game in which players must build a small village out into a kingdom.

The fourth game Netflix is offering is called Exploding Kittens by Direwolf Digital. It will be available on May 31. Players who opt for Netflix’s version of the game will have access to two exclusive cards called Radar and Flip Flop. Netflix will also offer an exclusive expansion pack based on the animated Exploding Kittens show the company is developing.

Netflix is clearly struggling with subscriber retention. The streaming giant recently confirmed it lost 200,000 subscribers and could lose 2 million more. Netflix and other platforms offering streaming services seem to be losing subscribers due to the rising cost of living and tightening purse strings.

Knowing well that streaming shows might not be enough, Netflix has been diversifying its services to include games as well as live-streaming as well. The company may also offer a lower-priced subscription tier subsidized by advertisements.